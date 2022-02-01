CVB Financial Corp. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share (NASDAQ:CVBF)

CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for CVB Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 45.41%. The business had revenue of $114.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CVBF opened at $22.03 on Tuesday. CVB Financial has a 12-month low of $18.72 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 28th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 10.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVB Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CVB Financial by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 84,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 69.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

