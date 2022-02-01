Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $4,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after buying an additional 1,518,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,825,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,404,000 after buying an additional 567,325 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,990,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $268,155,000 after purchasing an additional 233,994 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after purchasing an additional 221,620 shares during the period. 67.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN opened at $44.78 on Tuesday. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $44.88. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.28.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

In other news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $842,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Anthony J. Allott sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.47, for a total value of $2,548,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Silgan from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Silgan from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Silgan from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Silgan from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.40.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

