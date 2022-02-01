Visa (NYSE:V) PT Raised to $265.00 at Barclays

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by Barclays from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Visa from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.54.

V stock opened at $226.17 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $190.10 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The firm has a market cap of $435.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.05 and its 200-day moving average is $221.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 51.07%. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.64%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $1,757,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,461,430 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,176,752,000 after purchasing an additional 663,802 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,670,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,484,422,000 after purchasing an additional 946,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

