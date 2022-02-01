KeyCorp Weighs in on LyondellBasell Industries’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for LyondellBasell Industries in a research note issued on Sunday, January 30th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.71. KeyCorp also issued estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ Q2 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.74 EPS.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.53.

Shares of LYB opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.26. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $84.17 and a twelve month high of $118.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.34). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 56.72%. The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after acquiring an additional 389,676 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 164.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,182,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $767,884,000 after acquiring an additional 5,083,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,919,547 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,885,000 after acquiring an additional 234,591 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.