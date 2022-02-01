Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Glacier Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $221.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on GBCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBCI opened at $51.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $67.35.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 143,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 27,945 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 83,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 18,298 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

