Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 213 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 218 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ITW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.69.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $233.92 on Tuesday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $193.19 and a twelve month high of $249.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $240.68 and its 200 day moving average is $231.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.16, for a total value of $2,122,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

