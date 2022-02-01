First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in WD-40 by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in WD-40 by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $222.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.88. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $207.11 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $237.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.19 and a beta of -0.22.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.03% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $134.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from WD-40’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. WD-40’s payout ratio is 66.24%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WDFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WD-40 from $238.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

