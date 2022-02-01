Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,712,000 after purchasing an additional 60,986 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,253,000 after purchasing an additional 156,614 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,223,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $237,408,000 after purchasing an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 816,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,149,000 after purchasing an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 556,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,763,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $178.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $163.60 and a 12 month high of $271.29. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALGT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

