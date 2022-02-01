Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,150 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,459 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $1,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 544,345 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,859,000 after buying an additional 7,706 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,565 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTGR opened at $27.67 on Tuesday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.29 and a fifty-two week high of $45.12. The firm has a market cap of $845.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.63.

NETGEAR announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NTGR. Raymond James decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut NETGEAR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BWS Financial lowered NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

