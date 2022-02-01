Vident Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,416 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 103.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 1,331,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,316,000 after purchasing an additional 677,400 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 773,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,616,000 after purchasing an additional 666,487 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.10.

NYSE:SRC opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.53.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $151.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 4.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.