Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWG) by 19.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTWG. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 70.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 94,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,422,000 after acquiring an additional 38,891 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $5,541,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,080 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $1,358,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 107.6% in the third quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $169.80 and a 1-year high of $247.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $204.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.624 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

