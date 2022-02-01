Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,477 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 3.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 17.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 9.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

BILI opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.96. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($4.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($3.36). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

