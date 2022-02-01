Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Purchased by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 100.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,518,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,160,000 after acquiring an additional 213,129 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 63.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,294,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,926,000 after acquiring an additional 887,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,019,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,256,000 after acquiring an additional 217,702 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,632,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,386,000 after acquiring an additional 161,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 65.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,619,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 641,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL opened at $74.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $71.82 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Recommended Story: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.