Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,731 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,501 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 68.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Focus Financial Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 3,650.8% during the 2nd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

FOCS stock opened at $50.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 419.70 and a beta of 1.22. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.93 and a 1-year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The business’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

