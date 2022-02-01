Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Melvin Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.0% in the second quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 3,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,386,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,524,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,675,000 after buying an additional 88,840 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,650,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,257,000 after buying an additional 171,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 9.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,256,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,908,000 after buying an additional 105,348 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 996,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,819,000 after buying an additional 3,245 shares during the period. 44.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $91.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $66.11 and a 1 year high of $99.00.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $2.70. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $860.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.48) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on H shares. Truist Financial upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $106.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hyatt Hotels from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America raised Hyatt Hotels from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

In other news, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.25 per share, with a total value of $1,998,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,929 shares of company stock worth $4,666,071. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels; Americas Management and Franchising; ASPAC Management and Franchising; and EAME/SW Asia management and Franchising. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

