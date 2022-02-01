Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. bought a new position in Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,707,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,791,000 after acquiring an additional 88,476 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $547,157,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLVT shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Clarivate from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Shares of Clarivate stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.87. Clarivate Plc has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $34.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.48, for a total value of $774,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mukhtar Ahmed sold 14,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $361,534.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,374 over the last ninety days. 21.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

