Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,713 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 128.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $253.01 on Tuesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.60 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $262.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,811.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on Workday from $345.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.43.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total value of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.