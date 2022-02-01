Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 1,881 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in iStar were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in iStar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iStar alerts:

Shares of STAR opened at $21.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. iStar Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.74.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.48. iStar had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.55%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAR shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR).

Receive News & Ratings for iStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.