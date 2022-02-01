Short Interest in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) Increases By 100.7%

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,070,000 shares, a growth of 100.7% from the December 31st total of 1,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARNA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “market outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

Shares of NASDAQ ARNA opened at $91.98 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $94.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

