iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,384 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,665,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,800,000 after acquiring an additional 912,292 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 632,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,452,000 after acquiring an additional 59,981 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 410,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after acquiring an additional 76,159 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 352,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,149,000 after acquiring an additional 52,260 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,030 shares during the period.

BATS:ICVT opened at $82.73 on Tuesday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.43 and a 52 week high of $58.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.68.

