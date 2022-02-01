Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $1,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 308,698 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $9,881,422.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert W. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.75 per share, with a total value of $367,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 786,107 shares of company stock valued at $25,414,450. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

XM has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $62.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.05.

Qualtrics International stock opened at $29.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.72 and a 12-month high of $57.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualtrics International Profile

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.