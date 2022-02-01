Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 12.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 103,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 2.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 19.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Shares of ICE stock opened at $126.66 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.82. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.04 and a 12 month high of $139.79.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $8,085,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 68,872 shares of company stock worth $9,283,558. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.44.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.