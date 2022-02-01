Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 956.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,451,000 after buying an additional 951,276 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS opened at $85.43 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Vertical Research began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

