Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 86.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Amundi purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $625,747,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $889,524,000 after purchasing an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $992,770,000 after purchasing an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,163,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $377,027,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $755.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $869.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $719.30.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $589.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $673.29 and its 200 day moving average is $623.63. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.92 and a fifty-two week high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.03 EPS. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 20.26%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total value of $5,081,640.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,260 shares of company stock worth $26,310,966 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

