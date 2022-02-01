Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 86,715 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 1.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,560,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,715 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $149,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 481.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Scotiabank raised Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.91.

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of -17.09 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.79.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

