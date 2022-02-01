RH (NYSE:RH) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RH were worth $135,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RH. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter worth $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of RH by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of RH by 501.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in RH by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,656 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RH opened at $402.82 on Tuesday. RH has a 12 month low of $362.00 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $514.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $617.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.28.

RH (NYSE:RH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.20 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on RH shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $714.14.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

