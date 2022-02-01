Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 689,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VWAGY shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Volkswagen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Volkswagen from €270.00 ($303.37) to €210.00 ($235.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $28.74 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $144.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.82.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

