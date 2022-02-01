ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for ONEOK in a research report issued on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Truist Financial also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their target price on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays decreased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research cut ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.77.

OKE opened at $60.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. ONEOK has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $66.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.46.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,223,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,794,431,000 after acquiring an additional 286,257 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,671,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,169 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,301,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,174,000 after acquiring an additional 301,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,996,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $333,672,000 after acquiring an additional 616,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,679,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,384,000 after acquiring an additional 419,358 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.88%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.