Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Up 53.1% in January

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,247,400 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 2,120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

