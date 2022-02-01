Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Up 53.1% in January

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,247,400 shares, a growth of 53.1% from the December 31st total of 2,120,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 171,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Xinyi Glass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Xinyi Glass stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. Xinyi Glass has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.09.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

