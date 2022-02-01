Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $35.64 Million Holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,272,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,484 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Magnite were worth $35,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnite by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,331,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,275,000 after buying an additional 739,754 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after buying an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Magnite by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after buying an additional 138,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Magnite by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,808,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,207,000 after buying an additional 40,519 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on MGNI. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

MGNI opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.41 and a 12 month high of $64.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 678.84 and a beta of 2.22.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $131.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

