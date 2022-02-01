US Bancorp DE Boosts Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Shares of ONTO opened at $91.54 on Tuesday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a one year low of $52.17 and a one year high of $106.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.17.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $535,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,725 shares of company stock valued at $2,037,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.