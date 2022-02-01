American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $2,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCNCA. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 104.9% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 3,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 47.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 21.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares during the second quarter valued at about $521,000. 54.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FCNCA opened at $779.08 on Tuesday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $595.00 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $836.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.14.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $12.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.54) by $15.63. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 28.21% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $13.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

In related news, CFO Craig L. Nix acquired 129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $770.24 per share, for a total transaction of $99,360.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the following business lines: Card Holder and Merchant Services, Services Charges on Deposit Accounts, Wealth Management Services, Other Service Charges and Fees, Insurance Commissions, ATM Income, and Other.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.