Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $124,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 204.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 309,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after acquiring an additional 207,722 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,340,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,937,000 after acquiring an additional 69,514 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 12.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OHI opened at $31.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.99. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.08 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company’s revenue was up 246.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 141.05%.

In related news, Director Kapila K. Anand purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.32 per share, with a total value of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

