-$0.04 EPS Expected for Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alithya Group’s earnings. Alithya Group posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alithya Group will report full year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.08. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alithya Group.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Alithya Group had a negative return on equity of 8.17% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The firm had revenue of $83.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.17 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALYA shares. Desjardins upgraded Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alithya Group in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alithya Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Alithya Group from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.36.

ALYA opened at $2.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.50. Alithya Group has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alithya Group by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 22,742 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Alithya Group by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 98,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Alithya Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

About Alithya Group

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications DevOps, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

