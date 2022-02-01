Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luminar Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.18). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminar Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.64). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.43). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Luminar Technologies.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Luminar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 94.03% and a negative net margin of 2,061.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 million.

LAZR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luminar Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on Luminar Technologies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.70.

In related news, Director Aeg Holdings, Llc bought 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,041.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Simoncini bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $160,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 94,586 shares of company stock worth $1,347,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $14.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.69. Luminar Technologies has a 12-month low of $11.52 and a 12-month high of $40.15.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luminar Technologies (LAZR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.