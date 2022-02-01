Analysts Expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Will Post Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Xylem reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS.

XYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.30.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem has a twelve month low of $94.63 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,643 shares of company stock valued at $7,766,221 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Xylem by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,528,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Xylem by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 5,218 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after buying an additional 13,875 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $3,092,000. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

