Bank of Nova Scotia Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 583.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,064,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,416,000 after buying an additional 1,284,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,353,000.

BATS ITB opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 1-year low of $31.19 and a 1-year high of $46.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.50.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

