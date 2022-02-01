Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Raised by Truist Financial

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial increased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Enterprise Products Partners in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 30th. Truist Financial analyst T. Richardson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $23.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners has a 52-week low of $20.25 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $10.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.87%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.49%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, for a total transaction of $228,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.60 per share, for a total transaction of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blackstone Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 65,204,148 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,573,376,000 after purchasing an additional 224,964 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,196,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $458,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,326 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 17,543,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $379,634,000 after purchasing an additional 64,567 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,253,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $416,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,599 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2,767.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,730,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321,021 shares during the period. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

