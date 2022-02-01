Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Third Coast Bancshares Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a report released on Sunday, January 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.14. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on TCBX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on shares of Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ:TCBX opened at $23.98 on Tuesday. Third Coast Bancshares has a one year low of $23.60 and a one year high of $30.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter.

Third Coast Bancshares Company Profile

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

