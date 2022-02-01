Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter worth approximately $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Hawaii alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NYSE:BOH opened at $86.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.26. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a twelve month low of $75.68 and a twelve month high of $99.10.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.61%.

Bank of Hawaii Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Hawaii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Hawaii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.