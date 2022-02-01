Alliancebernstein L.P. Takes $5.24 Million Position in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 246,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,244,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZIO. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Grace Capital acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VIZIO by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in VIZIO by 318.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 14,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of VIZIO from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.18.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.11. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. On average, analysts expect that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other VIZIO news, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $33,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO William T. Baxter sold 242,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $5,096,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 876,120 shares of company stock valued at $17,920,519 in the last quarter.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO).

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.