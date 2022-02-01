33,900 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 9.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after buying an additional 395,227 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 3,545.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,009,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,210,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926,485 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Adecoagro by 10.0% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,969,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,818,000 after purchasing an additional 269,028 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 8.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,293,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,709,000 after purchasing an additional 180,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 339.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,921,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Adecoagro alerts:

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $923.81 million, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.27. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.78 and a 1-year high of $11.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $325.62 million during the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 11.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGRO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adecoagro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Adecoagro Profile

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy; and Land Transformation. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

Featured Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Adecoagro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adecoagro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.