Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 109,250 shares of the ride-hailing company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DIDI. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $700,889,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in DiDi Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $184,947,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,078,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,698,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of DiDi Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $288,606,000. 7.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DiDi Global alerts:

DiDi Global stock opened at 3.61 on Tuesday. DiDi Global Inc. has a twelve month low of 3.55 and a twelve month high of 18.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 5.73 and a 200-day moving average price of 7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

DiDi Global (NYSE:DIDI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The ride-hailing company reported -6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.17 by -6.31.

About DiDi Global

DiDi Global Inc, a mobility technology platform, provides ride hailing and other services in the People's Republic of China, Brazil, Mexico, and internationally. It offers ride hailing, taxi hailing, chauffeur, hitch, and other forms of shared mobility services, as well as enterprise business ride solutions; auto solutions comprising leasing, refueling, and maintenance and repair services; electric vehicle leasing services; bike and e-bike sharing, intra-city freight, food delivery, and financial services.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiDi Global Inc. (NYSE:DIDI).

Receive News & Ratings for DiDi Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiDi Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.