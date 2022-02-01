Aviva PLC Has $634,000 Stock Position in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in 360 DigiTech were worth $634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 167.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 170,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.01 and a 52-week high of $45.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.95.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $715.90 million during the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 48.21%. Equities research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QFIN. Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA upped their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.79.

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

