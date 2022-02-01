Bank of Nova Scotia Has $1.37 Million Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,057 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Western Union were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Western Union by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Western Union by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 415,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 1,365.4% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,494,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,392,835 shares during the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Union stock opened at $18.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.95. The Western Union Company has a fifty-two week low of $15.69 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61.

Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Western Union had a return on equity of 311.01% and a net margin of 16.10%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is 47.47%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet cut Western Union from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Western Union from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Western Union from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

