12,842 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Bought by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 12,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 285.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Rollins during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rollins by 154.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $30.85 on Tuesday. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $600.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.63 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

