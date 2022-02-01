Blueshift Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,985,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $441,244,000 after buying an additional 258,938 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,468 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,395 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,939,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,576,000 after purchasing an additional 157,143 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,786,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,872,000 after purchasing an additional 437,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,652,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,810 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viavi Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.64 and a beta of 0.71. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $18.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.56.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $326.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.59 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 19.51% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $135,187.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Belluzzo sold 2,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $38,367.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,249 shares of company stock worth $399,095 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.

