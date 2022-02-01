Apollo Medical Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 3,664 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,272% compared to the typical daily volume of 267 put options.

AMEH stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Apollo Medical has a 52-week low of $22.08 and a 52-week high of $133.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.17.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Medical will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

