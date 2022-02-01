Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,087 Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,087 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 1.0% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 16,009 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLR shares. Siebert Williams Shank lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.93.

CLR stock opened at $51.94 on Tuesday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The company has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.40%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 117,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012. 82.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

See Also: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.