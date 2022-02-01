Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 15,081 Shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 15,081 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream during the second quarter worth $61,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 43.3% in the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 15,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ENLC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnLink Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.81.

Shares of EnLink Midstream stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $8.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.73.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. EnLink Midstream had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is presently -118.42%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

